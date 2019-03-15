Mind Of A Dragon drops Wheel Up EP on Kiwi Rekords

One of UKG’s leading lights comes through with some heat.
Mind Of A Dragon is the latest producer to feature on Conducta’s recently minted garage imprint, Kiwi Rekords. His new EP, Wheel Up, is out today – listen to all three tracks below.
Kiwi Rekords was launched earlier this year and features some of the genre’s most promising talent, including Mind Of A Dragon, Sharda, Sammy Virji and Prescribe Da Vibe.
Wheel Up is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Wheel Up’
02. ‘Special’
03. ‘Watching’ [Feat. Prescribe Da Vibe]
