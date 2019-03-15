Mind Of A Dragon drops Wheel Up EP on Kiwi Rekords

By , Mar 15 2019

Photograph by: Press

One of UKG’s leading lights comes through with some heat.

Mind Of A Dragon is the latest producer to feature on Conducta’s recently minted garage imprint, Kiwi Rekords. His new EP, Wheel Up, is out today – listen to all three tracks below.

Kiwi Rekords was launched earlier this year and features some of the genre’s most promising talent, including Mind Of A Dragon, Sharda, Sammy Virji and Prescribe Da Vibe.

Wheel Up is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wheel Up’
02. ‘Special’
03. ‘Watching’ [Feat. Prescribe Da Vibe]

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from February 2019 – Future-kuduro, batshit rave belters, ’80s electro

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Conducta launches new UK garage label Kiwi Rekords

Feb 27 2019

Conducta launches new UK garage label Kiwi Rekords
Conducta showcases the new sound of UKG on The Kiwi Manifesto

Jan 24 2019

Conducta showcases the new sound of UKG on The Kiwi Manifesto

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+