Intonal completes 2019 lineup with Kali Malone and Total Leatherette

Malmö’s foremost fringe music festival has revealed its full program for 2019.
Intonal Festival, which takes place in Malmö, Sweden from April 24 – 28, has revealed the final wave of acts to feature in this year’s lineup.
Kali Malone & Eric Enocksson, Total Leatherette and Hans Appelqvist will debut original material at the festival, joining FACT favourites Astrid Sonne, JASSS, Clara! y Maoupa and Vanligt Folk for one of this year’s most forward-thinking festival programs.
The festival has also announced talks with DJ Marcelle and AUX88, performances from Antonio Branco and Riccardo T., as well as installation pieces from Tony Cokes, Oswaldo Maciá, Konstmusiksystrar and Malin Lin Nordström.
Festival passes and day tickets are available now. For more information, head over to the Intonal website.
Intonal 2019 lineup:
AUX88
Jah Shaka
DJ Marcelle
MCZO & Duke
Oliver Coates
JASSS
Ikonika
Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Yek
Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson: Sleeping concert (World premiere, separate ticket)
Eric Enocksson & Kali Malone with St. Johannes Church Choir & The Vega Choir “In Praise of Profanation” (World premiere)
Hans Appelqvist “Have you ever seen Visitor Q?” (World premiere)
Kate NV & Sasha Kulak “Tragically normal” (World premiere)
Total Leatherette (World premiere)
Wacław Zimpel
Apartment House plays Julius Eastman’s Femenine
O Yuki Conjugate
Ilpo Väisänen
Limpe Fuchs
Clara! y Maoupa
Vanligt Folk
Astrid Sonne “Ephemeral”
Falaises
Line Katcho “Immortelle”
Zeno van den Broek “Breach”
Rivet
Jimi Tenor
Milan W
Resina
Vul Vulpes
Chillera
Sansibar
Joana’s Hair
Noise Against Fascism
Mod Sens
Golden IvySo&Such (club)
Red Light Radio
Chris Michael (DJ)
Kliin (DJ)
Alley Cat Anthem (DJ)
Kali (DJ)
Jurko Haltuu (DJ)
Intonal All Stars (DJs)
Acousmatic concerts:
Hertz, Nguyễn Thanh Thủy, Lisa Stenberg, Stefan Östersjö, Dante Tanzi – Carte blanche, Guiseppe Pisano & Mads Kjeldgaard
Talks:
Lisa Blanning talks to DJ Marcelle
Lisa Blanning talks to AUX88
Performances:
Bombina Bombast “#thelmatoo” (separate ticket)
Antonio Branco & Riccardo T. “Gaze Dialogue”
Fördärvet
For kids:
Play-workshop with Limpe Fuchs
Baby Rave with DJs Sona & Rasmus Alkestrand
Installations:
Tony Cokes (several installations)
Oswaldo Maciá “The Opera of Cross-pollination”
Konstmusiksystrar invites you to The Room of Chance!
Malin Lin Nordström “Terra Incognita”
