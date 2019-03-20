Intonal completes 2019 lineup with Kali Malone and Total Leatherette

Malmö’s foremost fringe music festival has revealed its full program for 2019.

Intonal Festival, which takes place in Malmö, Sweden from April 24 – 28, has revealed the final wave of acts to feature in this year’s lineup.

Kali Malone & Eric Enocksson, Total Leatherette and Hans Appelqvist will debut original material at the festival, joining FACT favourites Astrid Sonne, JASSS, Clara! y Maoupa and Vanligt Folk for one of this year’s most forward-thinking festival programs.

The festival has also announced talks with DJ Marcelle and AUX88, performances from Antonio Branco and Riccardo T., as well as installation pieces from Tony Cokes, Oswaldo Maciá, Konstmusiksystrar and Malin Lin Nordström.

Festival passes and day tickets are available now. For more information, head over to the Intonal website.

Intonal 2019 lineup:

AUX88

Jah Shaka

DJ Marcelle

MCZO & Duke

Oliver Coates

JASSS

Ikonika

Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Yek

Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson: Sleeping concert (World premiere, separate ticket)

Eric Enocksson & Kali Malone with St. Johannes Church Choir & The Vega Choir “In Praise of Profanation” (World premiere)

Hans Appelqvist “Have you ever seen Visitor Q?” (World premiere)

Kate NV & Sasha Kulak “Tragically normal” (World premiere)

Total Leatherette (World premiere)

Wacław Zimpel

Apartment House plays Julius Eastman’s Femenine

O Yuki Conjugate

Ilpo Väisänen

Limpe Fuchs

Clara! y Maoupa

Vanligt Folk

Astrid Sonne “Ephemeral”

Falaises

Line Katcho “Immortelle”

Zeno van den Broek “Breach”

Rivet

Jimi Tenor

Milan W

Resina

Vul Vulpes

Chillera

Sansibar

Joana’s Hair

Noise Against Fascism

Mod Sens

Golden IvySo&Such (club)

Red Light Radio

Chris Michael (DJ)

Kliin (DJ)

Alley Cat Anthem (DJ)

Kali (DJ)

Jurko Haltuu (DJ)

Intonal All Stars (DJs)

Acousmatic concerts:

Hertz, Nguyễn Thanh Thủy, Lisa Stenberg, Stefan Östersjö, Dante Tanzi – Carte blanche, Guiseppe Pisano & Mads Kjeldgaard

Talks:

Lisa Blanning talks to DJ Marcelle

Lisa Blanning talks to AUX88

Performances:

Bombina Bombast “#thelmatoo” (separate ticket)

Antonio Branco & Riccardo T. “Gaze Dialogue”

Fördärvet

For kids:

Play-workshop with Limpe Fuchs

Baby Rave with DJs Sona & Rasmus Alkestrand

Installations:

Tony Cokes (several installations)

Oswaldo Maciá “The Opera of Cross-pollination”

Konstmusiksystrar invites you to The Room of Chance!

Malin Lin Nordström “Terra Incognita”

