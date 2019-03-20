Physical Therapy to release album under nine different aliases

It Takes A Village: The Sounds Of Physical Therapy arrives on May 3.

Physical Therapy, aka DJ and producer Daniel Fisher, will release a new album on his own imprint Allergy Season.

It Takes A Village: The Sounds Of Physical Therapy collects productions from nine of Fisher’s various musical aliases, including “jazz-inflected breakbeat science” from Jungle Jerry, “psychedelic bongo driven techno” from Buckaroo! and “pumping electro fusion” from DJ Overnite.

Fisher started out in the Brooklyn warehouse scene before moving to Berlin in 2013, starting his label Allergy Season and playing regular slots at Berghain. Last year he moved back to New York to begin a residency at Nowadays and will play an all-night set at the club on April 20 in celebration of the new release.

It Takes A Village: The Sounds Of Physical Therapy arrives on May 3 via Allergy Season and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Jungle Jerry – ‘You Are Now Listening To The Quiet Storm’

02. Green Buddha – ‘Green Buddha’

03. Physical Therapy – ‘Male Tears’

04. Physical Therapy – ‘Angel Of The Morning’

05. Kirk the Flirt & Peter Pressure – ‘Over The World’

06. Fatherhood – ‘Ya Carrying’

07. Physical Therapy – ‘Mischief Maker’

08. Buckaroo! – ‘Hand Tool’

09. DJ Overnite – ‘My Medicine’

10. Stefan Proper – ‘Known Travelr’

11. Car Culture – ‘CC #5’

