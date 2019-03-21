Ellen Allien returns for her eighth solo album, Alientronic

Listen to a new track, ‘Stimulation’, now.

Berlin techno fixture Ellen Allien will release a new album on her long-running label BPitch.

Alientronic is the producer’s eighth solo album and was recorded during the harsh Berlin winter of 2018. Listen to a new track, ‘Stimulation’, now.

The album’s release follows the launch of Allien’s new label, UFO Inc., which she inaugurated in January with a two-track EP, UFO.

Alientronic arrives on May 17 via BPitch. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Empathy’

02. ‘M.D.M.A’

03. ‘Bowie in Harmony’

04. ‘Love Distortion’

05. ‘Electronic Joy’

06. ‘Exit to Humanity’

07. ‘Free Society’

08. ‘Stimulation’

