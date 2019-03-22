Kangding Ray launches label for “emotional club music”, ara

By , Mar 22 2019
ara

Photograph by: Marie Staggat

Listen to the label’s inaugural release now.

Raster Noton mainstay Kangding Ray, aka David Letellier, has launched a new label, ara.

The new imprint will feature “organic, emotional club music, for the body and mind” and is described as “a platform for recording artists with unique sonic identities that seeks to induce deep emotion”. The inaugural release on the label is Predawn Qualia, a four-track EP from Letellier himself.

ara will not follow any feature any one specific sound, instead exploring  “a palette of diverse sound worlds who evolve through parallel series of curated releases.” Projects from Refracted & Voiski, Adiel and Hydrangea will be released on the label over the coming months.

Predawn Qualia arrives on May 17. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

ara

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Predawn Qualia’
A2. ‘Stone Sober Brushstrokes’
B1. ‘Orcan Tears’
B2. ‘Trade On Azul’

Read next: Deep Inside – March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Mogwai’s Barry Burns and Kangding Ray announce debut release as SUMS

Mar 31 2017

Mogwai's Barry Burns and Kangding Ray announce debut release as...
How Mogwai’s Barry Burns and Kangding Ray took SUMS from the stage to the studio

Mar 28 2017

How Mogwai's Barry Burns and Kangding Ray took SUMS from stage...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+