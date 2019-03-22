Kangding Ray launches label for “emotional club music”, ara

Listen to the label’s inaugural release now.

Raster Noton mainstay Kangding Ray, aka David Letellier, has launched a new label, ara.

The new imprint will feature “organic, emotional club music, for the body and mind” and is described as “a platform for recording artists with unique sonic identities that seeks to induce deep emotion”. The inaugural release on the label is Predawn Qualia, a four-track EP from Letellier himself.

ara will not follow any feature any one specific sound, instead exploring “a palette of diverse sound worlds who evolve through parallel series of curated releases.” Projects from Refracted & Voiski, Adiel and Hydrangea will be released on the label over the coming months.

Predawn Qualia arrives on May 17. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Predawn Qualia’

A2. ‘Stone Sober Brushstrokes’

B1. ‘Orcan Tears’

B2. ‘Trade On Azul’

