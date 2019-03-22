Listen to Shlohmo’s apocalyptic new album, The End

Available to stream and download now.

WeDidIt Collective boss Shlohmo, AKA Henry Laufer, has released his first album in four years, The End.

The producer describes the album as “vaguely about the end of the world, but from the viewpoint of smoking on the couch during the extinction event. Reading a nice book while the meteor hits”.

The album is Laufer’s first since 2015’s Dark Red, and follows recent collaborations with Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty and Jeremih.

See below for the album artwork and tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rock Music’

02. ‘The End’

03. ‘Hopeless’

04. ‘Eating Away’

05. ‘Headache of the Year’

06. ‘Ungrateful’

07. ‘Staring At A Wall’

08. ‘We Sat In The Car’

09. ‘Panic Attack’

10. ‘Watching A Video’

11. ‘The Best Of Me’

12. ‘By Myself’

13. ‘Still Life’

