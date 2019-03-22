Shadowy techno outfit Salford Electronics debut on Hospital Productions

Mar 22 2019
Salford Electronics

“Grim, cold, industrial ambient techno.”

Salford Electronics, a new moniker for industrial stalwart David Padbury (Death Pact International, The Grey Wolves), has debuted on Hospital Productions with a new EP.

Deconstruction channels “grim, cold, industrial ambient techno” over five tracks and features remixes from Ancient Methods and Hospital Productions boss Vatican Shadow.

The producer moves from chilly dark ambient on ‘Shadowfall’, frazzled industrial techno on ‘Deconstruction’, before veering into Burial territory on the muddy two-step of ‘Breakdown’, with Ancient Methods and Vatican Shadow delivering two propulsive remixes to round off the EP.

Deconstruction is available digitally here and on physical formats via Boomkat. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

 

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Shadowfall’
02. ‘Deconstruction’
03. ‘Breakdown’
04. ‘Deconstruction (Ancient Methods Remix)’
05. ‘Deconstruction (Vatican Shadow Remix)’

