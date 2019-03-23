An algorithm has signed a major label record deal

Endel, an app that creates music for your moods, joins labelmates Ed Sheeran and Madonna at Warner Music Group.

A Berlin-based music app has become the first algorithm to sign with a major label.

Endel, who has already released five albums this year as part of its “sleep soundscapes” collection designed to reduce anxiety – Clear Night, Rainy Night, Cloudy Afternoon, Cloudy Night and Foggy Morning – joins global superstars Ed Sheeran and Madonna at Warner Music Group.

According to a press release, Endel creates “personalized, adaptive sound environments” based on personal user inputs including circadian rhythms, weather, heart rate and location. The app is expected to release another 15 albums this year that correspond with its other modes, including Focus and On-the-Go.

Japan’s Avex Inc, Major Lazer’s Jillionaire and The Alexa Fund are all investors in Endel. The company has already launched a feature with Amazon’s Alexa Skills Store this week that allows users to receive custom sounds through Alexa-enabled devices. The app is currently available on smartphones and via the Amazon Echo.

