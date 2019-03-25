Pépé Bradock announces new album What A Mess! on Atavisme

By , Mar 25 2019
Pépé Bradock

Photograph by: Press

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory

The Parisian house ace returns with his first full length in 21 years.

Producer and DJ Pépé Bradock is releasing a new album on vinyl called What A Mess!, this May via his Atavisme imprint.

What A Mess! “all started with words, and a project for an art book with a CD, acronym for Corps Diplomatiques as a tribute to a special diplomatic elephant called Abul Abbas,” shares Bradock.

“A few mundane terms, picked randomly, then coupled with frequencies chosen in a spontaneous way for their presupposed properties or synchronicities, whether in space, orbital rhythms, colour spectrum, or electro-magnetic fields.”

The album features one recording cut over two sides, with no specific track names given.

“I like the idea that the listener / owner of the record can freely pick the track names according to his/her own interpretation, while listening with the words on the back of the cover, since they were used to compose the music.”

Limited to 1000 copies, What A Mess! vinyl-only release features original artwork from Bradock’s past Atavisme 12″s. A book about the label’s design history is also forthcoming later this year.

Pre-order a copy of What A Mess! here ahead of its May 10 release and check out the cover above.

Read next: Deep Inside – March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Theaster Gates and The Black Monks return with live jam on Black Madonna Press

Mar 15 2019

Theaster Gates and The Black Monks return to Black Madonna Press
Kamasi Washington’s As Told To G/D Thyself comes to The Store X

Feb 26 2019

Kamasi Washington’s As Told To G/D Thyself comes to The Store X

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+