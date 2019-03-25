upsammy to release Wild Chamber mini-album on Nous’klaer Audio

Listen to snippets of all eight tracks from the release now.

De School resident upsammy will release an eight-track mini-album, Wild Chamber, next month.

The release marks the DJ and producer’s return to the Rotterdam-based label Nous’klaer Audio, following last year’s Another Place EP. Listen to snippets of all eight tracks from Wild Chamber now.

Last year upsammy also released the Words R Inert EP via Frankfurt label Die Orakel and featured on the third instalment of Whities’ blue label series alongside BFTT.

Wild Chamber arrives via Nous’klaer Audio on April 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I Live Here’

02. ‘Screaming Colours’

03. ‘Why Are You Sitting Here?’

04. ‘Each So Deep’

05. ‘Wild Chamber’

06. ‘Blue Cornflower’

07. ‘Meddle In It’

08. ‘Between The Stone’

