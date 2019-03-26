Or:la launches new label, Céad, with EP from Utrecht producer Lewski

Listen to ‘Jara’, taken from the Mariachi Guadalajara EP, now.

Hotflush Recordings affiliate Or:la is launching a new label, Céad.

The new imprint’s inaugural release will be an EP from Utrecht-based producer and DJ Lewski. Mariachi Guadalajara blends “vigorous percussion” with “spacey synth lines”, incorporating house, techno and “clattering electro”. Listen to a new track, ‘Jara’, now.

Mariachi Guadalajara arrives on May 17 via Céad. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Guadala’

02. ‘Jara’

03. ‘Mariachi’

04. ‘Desachord’

Read next: Deep Inside – March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist