Mexican Summer is opening two new record stores in Brooklyn

By , Mar 27 2019

Image via: Brooklyn Record Exchange

The first of two Brooklyn Record Exchange stores opens this week.

New York label Mexican Summer is opening two new record stores under the name Brooklyn Record Exchange in the city later this month.

According to a post on Instagram, Mexican Summer has joined forces with existing Brooklyn store Co-Op 87 on the new venture, which is called Brooklyn Record Exchange. Co-Op 87’s Greenpoint store will be rebranded and reopened in “the near future”, while a new store in the same complex as music venue Elsewhere will open later this week.

The new store, located on Johnson Ave, will stock new vinyl, reissues, films and books, and includes a dedicated area for Mexican Summer’s own releases, including books from its Anthology Editions publishing arm. It opens this Saturday, March 30.

Full details of the store, including opening times, can be found at the Brooklyn Record Exchange website.

