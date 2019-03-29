Richie Hawtin brings audio-visual F.U.S.E. Dimensions exhibition to The Store X, 180 The Strand

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory

Richie Hawtin will present a special audio-visual installation in London next week to celebrate the box set reissue of Dimensions, a box set collecting work made under his F.U.S.E. alias in the early nineties.

Featuring expanded versions of Dimension Intrusion, Train-Tracs and the first ever release of Hawtin’s 1993 album Computer Space from the same sessions, the box set and album covers are designed by Hawtin’s brother Matthew.

Together they will present an audio-visual installation that will feature artwork by Matthew and music by Richie Hawtin and offer visitors the first opportunity to hear music from the previously unreleased album of early techno, Computer Space, as heard through The Vinyl Factory sound system.

Open from April 5-7, we’re giving a selection of readers the opportunity to attend the private view on Thursday, April 4 on a first-come-first-served basis. Please fill out the form here. You will receive an email before the event to confirm you’re on the guestlist. Each successful entry will be entitled to a +1.

The exhibition will take place at The Store X, 180 The Strand from April 5-7 and is free to visit.

Richie Hawtin presents F.U.S.E. – Dimensions (25th Anniversary Edition) is released on 15th April. Click here to pre-order a copy.

