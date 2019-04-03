96 Back, LSDXOXO and Slikback confirmed for No Bounds Festival 2019

Sheffield’s most exciting festival comes through with an impressive lineup.

No Bounds Festival will return for 2019, taking place at multiple venues across Sheffield, including Hope Works and Millennium Gallery, from October 11 – 13.

Sheffield’s own 96 Back, club provocateur LSDXOXO and Hakuna Kulala mainstay Slikback will join FACT favorites Clara!, Lee Gamble, Nkisi, Rian Treanor, Shygirl and Ziúr for a thrilling initial lineup.

Additional highlights include appearances from Copenhagen techno linchpin Courtesy and bass legend dBridge (whose killer FACT mix you can listen to here), audiovisual performances from Caterina Barbieri, Gábor Lázár and Lanark Artefax and a special back-to-back set from Room 4 Resistance resident rRoxymore and naive boss Violet.

Last year FACT hosted a stage at No Bounds curated by Mark Fell, showcasing performances from Adrian Sherwood, Rian Treanor, Nyege Nyege Tapes’ Sounds Of Sisso, Klein, Sarah Davachi and more.

Tickets for No Bounds 2019 are available now. Check out the full list of the first acts to be announced, below.

No Bounds 2019 lineup:

96 Back

Andrea ( Live )

Algorave

Aurora Halal ( Live )

Caterina Barbieri + Reuben Spini ( Live A/V )

CCL

CEM

Clara!

Courtesy

dBridge

Displace

DJ Flyte

DJ Q

Equaliser

Gábor Lázár ( Live A/V )

Ifeoluwa

JASSS

Lanark Artefax ( Live A/V )

Lee Gamble ( Live A/V )

Lo Shea

LSDXOXO

Mark Fell & Pedro Rocha

Nkisi

Off Me Nut Records

Pretty Pretty Good

Rian Treanor ( Live A/V )

rRoxymore B2B Violet

Sandhya Daemgen

Shannen SP

Shygirl ( Live )

Slikback

SPFDJ

Tekkers

TSVI

Wub Club

Ziúr ( Live )

Zuli

Read next: FACT x Re-Textured at 180 The Strand