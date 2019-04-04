Dungeon Acid to release debut album on iDEAL Recordings

By , Apr 4 2019
Dungeon Acid

Photograph by: Press

Listen to a new track, ‘2P02’, now.

Dungeon Acid, the techno-centric alias of producer and drummer Jean-Louis Huhta, will release his self-titled debut album on Gothenburg label iDEAL Recordings.

Putting a distinctly psychedelic take on Detroit techno and acid, the producer channels influences from Underground Resistance and Börft Records over nine tripped-out tracks.

Aside from his Dungeon Acid alias, Huhta has played in bands such as The Skull Defekts and Anti Cimex, and was a member of Swedish art-rave collective Lucky People Centre.

Dungeon Acid is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘1P01’
02. ‘2P02’
03. ‘3P03’
04. ‘4R01’
05. ‘5R02’
06. ‘6Y01’
07. ‘7Y02’
08. ‘8G01’
09. ‘9G02’

Read next: Deep Inside – March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

iDEAL Recordings launches new imprint, Dub On Arrival

Feb 22 2019

iDEAL Recordings launches new imprint, Dub On Arrival
EVOL’s bonkers new LP blasts through 303 acid tracks in 20 minutes

Jun 20 2018

EVOL's bonkers new LP blasts through 303 acid tracks in 20...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+