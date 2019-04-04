Dungeon Acid to release debut album on iDEAL Recordings

Listen to a new track, ‘2P02’, now.

Dungeon Acid, the techno-centric alias of producer and drummer Jean-Louis Huhta, will release his self-titled debut album on Gothenburg label iDEAL Recordings.

Putting a distinctly psychedelic take on Detroit techno and acid, the producer channels influences from Underground Resistance and Börft Records over nine tripped-out tracks.

Aside from his Dungeon Acid alias, Huhta has played in bands such as The Skull Defekts and Anti Cimex, and was a member of Swedish art-rave collective Lucky People Centre.

Dungeon Acid is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘1P01’

02. ‘2P02’

03. ‘3P03’

04. ‘4R01’

05. ‘5R02’

06. ‘6Y01’

07. ‘7Y02’

08. ‘8G01’

09. ‘9G02’

