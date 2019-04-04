Industrial trap duo Kinlaw & Franco Franco debut on Avon Terror Corps

Bonkers industrial trap bangers from Bristol.

Earlier this year members of Bristol-based outfits and labels including Bokeh Versions, Giant Swan and Noods Radio came together to form Avon Terror Corps. Today (April 4) the collective has announced its first release, the debut album from “cyborg/industrial/post- industrial trap” duo Kinlaw & Franco Franco.

Mezzi Umani Mezze Macchine fuses chilly industrial noise with blown-out trap beats over 10 tracks, brought to life by the maniacal delivery of Franco Franco, who has previously teamed up with producer Kinlaw for high-energy freestyle sessions on Noods Radio.

Mezzi Umani Mezze Macchine will be available digitally and on vinyl LP, which includes a “Crustpunk DIY stylee foldout sleeve “, via Avon Terror Corps on April 12. Check out the cover art and tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Eric Draven’

02. ‘Positivo’

03. ‘Celtic (Marcio Freestyle)’

04. ‘Loom Weights’

05. ‘Cuore Molle Palle Mosce’

06. ‘Cyborg Mc’

07. ‘Fat Come’

08. ‘No Chill’

09. ‘Reality Check’

10. ‘Expo’

