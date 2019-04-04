I Am The Last of That Green and Warm-Hued World arrives on May 17.

LA producer M. Geddes Gengras will debut on Chicago-based experimental label Hausu Mountain with a new album.

I Am The Last of That Green and Warm-Hued World sees the producer returning to the longform ambient soundscapes of last year’s Light Pipe and features five extended pieces inspired by the post-apocalyptic locations of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger.

According to the producer, he was visited by his father in a dream who recommended the sci-fi classic. The result is a project more focused on atmosphere and story-telling than easy listening.

I Am The Last of That Green and Warm-Hued World will be released on cassette and digital formats on May 17 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit M. Geddes Gengras’ excellent FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Zoltan’

02. ‘The Pump at the Way Station’

03. ‘Cellar / Oracle’

04. ‘Passage Under the Mountains’

05. ‘The Drawing’

