Ulla Straus to release new album Big Room on Quiet Time

Listen to the album in full now.

Pennsylvania-based producer and sound artist Ulla Straus will release a new album via New York tape label Quiet Time.

Having previously contributed to the highly sought-after bblisss compilation and releasing the collaborative EP Chat with Pontiac Streator on Huerco S.’s West Mineral Limited, Ulla Straus returns to ambient territory on Big Room, listen to the whole thing now.

According to the producer, the album is inspired by: “keeping pictures on a wall left there by someone else”, “daydreaming about something not real”, “hearing a friend walk through the front door”, “letting a plant die” and “the silence of a room when the box fan is turned off.”

Big Room is out now on Quiet Time. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nana’

02. ‘House’

03. ‘Net’

04. ‘Past’

05. ‘Billow’

06. ‘Sister’

07. ‘Oil’

08. ‘Petted’

Read next: The best ambient of 2018