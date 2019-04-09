The Drumsheds is a new 10,000 capacity venue for London

From the team behind Printworks.

Broadwick Venues has announced the opening of a new 10,000 capacity venue in north London.

The Drumsheds is located at Meridian Water and will open its doors on June 7, in time for this year’s edition of Field Day, at which it will host the majority of DJs and live electronic acts. The venue will be open all year round and, due to its distance from residential areas, will be open for longer than other London venues.

© Photography by Jake Davis (www.hungryvisuals.co.uk) © Photography by Jake Davis (www.hungryvisuals.co.uk) © Photography by Jake Davis (www.hungryvisuals.co.uk)

Comprised of 10 acres of outdoor space and four interlinked warehouses, The Drumsheds is situated at the site of an old BOC gasworks and is 10 minutes from Tottenham Hale, 17 minutes from Hackney Downs and 40 minutes from Brixton. A new Overground station is scheduled to open at Meridian Water in May, which will enable party-goers to access The Drumsheds.

For this year’s edition of Field Day The Drumsheds will host a variety of DJs and electronic live acts, including Marie Davidson, Courtesy and HAAi.

From the creators of @Printworks_LDN, a brand new venue is coming to the city… https://t.co/n1tjQRMtXI pic.twitter.com/reITwAEObY — The Drumsheds (@thedrumshedsldn) April 9, 2019

