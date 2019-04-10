Beautiful Swimmers’ Max D drops Dolo 4 on Future Times

The return of Dolo Percussion.

Future Times label head and Beautiful Swimmer Max D has dropped the fourth instalment of his Dolo EP series.

Described by the label as “a huge digi Power Pack of drum work”, Dolo 4 channels jungle, electro, grime and electro over four propulsive percussion tracks. Listen to ‘Dolo 15’ now.

Launched in 2013, the producer’s Dolo Percussion alias began as an outlet for drum tracks designed for Max D’s live sets, releasing EPs on L.I.E.S, Future Times and The Trilogy Tapes. The most recent instalment arrives packaged with all the tracks from these previous releases.

Dolo 4 arrives on May 10 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘DOLO 1’

02. ‘DOLO 2’

03. ‘DOLO 3’

04. ‘DOLO 4’

05. ‘DOLO 5’

06. ‘DOLO 6’

07. ‘DOLO 7’

08. ‘DOLO 8’

09. ‘DOLO 9’

10. ‘DOLO 10’

11. ‘DOLO 11’

12. ‘DOLO 12’

13. ‘DOLO 13’

14. ‘DOLO 14’

15. ‘DOLO 15’

16. ‘DOLO 16’

Read next: Deep Inside – March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist