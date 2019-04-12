Hito Steyerl opens Power Plants show with limited 12″ featuring Kojey Radical and Susumu Yokota

By , Apr 12 2019

Photograph by: Pawel Ptak

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory

The AI-driven exhibition includes a bespoke soundtrack from Kojey Radical.

Artist and theorist Hito Steyerl is releasing a limited edition 12″ to accompany her new exhibition Power Plants at London’s Serpentine Gallery.

Exploring the limits of AI in producing and predicting sound and image, the Berlin-based artist has allowed her specially-created algorithm to ‘collaborate’ with UK musician Kojey Radical. Kojey’s lyrics also appear in encrypted form around the walls of the gallery.

The nine-minute composition, which soundtracks one of the show’s central pieces, is featured on a new Power Plants 12″ released via The Vinyl Factory, which also includes music from late Japanese electronic musician Susumu Yokota on ‘This is the Future’.

The immersive Power Plants exhibition features video sculptures and sigil codes, which allow visitors to explore the relationship between the gallery and the surrounding park, using AR (what Steyerl called ‘actual reality’ rather than ‘augmented reality’) to highlight unseen social and economic inequality in the local area.

Power Plants is open at Serpentine Sackler Gallery until May 6, and the 12″ is available to order here. Click here to find out more about the exhibition.

Read next: The best ambient of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Phonica’s annual Record Store Day party in London returns for 2019

Apr 11 2019

Phonica's annual Record Store Day party in London returns for...
Richie and Matthew Hawtin on their F.U.S.E. Dimensions A/V show at The Store X, 180 The Strand

Apr 5 2019

Richie Hawtin on his new A/V show at The Store X, 180 The Strand

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+