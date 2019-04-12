Roche to release three-part Integral Synthesia Sessions on Jacktone

A “hallucinatory narrative” from the San Francisco house and techno artist.

Bay Area producer Roche is releasing a three-part single series on Jacktone Records called Integral Synthesia Sessions.

According to the label, the three releases, which each contain two tracks, explore “upbeat salutes to his hip-hop past, patient and meditative sound worlds, as well as intense and anthemic waves of bass and percussion.” Listen to clips below.

Otherwise known as Ben Winans, Roche released a 12″ on Jacktone back in 2016, and has also featured on 100% Silk, Mathematics and Icee Hot over the past decade. Jacktone was one of FACT’s best labels of 2018 thanks to a treasure trove of house, techno and experimental gems from artists such as DJML, Ghorba and Dan Snazelle.

Integral Synthesia Sessions Vol. I lands on April 16 – check the label’s Bandcamp for an order link soon.

Tracklist:

Integral Synthesia Sessions Vol. I

01. ‘Heartbeat (Lost and Found Mix)’

02. ‘Internal Forest Bathing’

Integral Synthesia Sessions Vol. II

01. ‘Burning Of The Laurels’

02. ‘Embrace’

Integral Synthesia Sessions Vol. III

01. ‘Aphotic Breakthrough’

02. ‘A Future With No Robots’

