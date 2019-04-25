Gaika, Kelman Duran, Coby Sey and RKSS are just some of the artists featured.

Somerset House Studios has revealed details of two series of events that will feature as part of its exciting summer program

Get Up, Stand Up Now, which takes place from June 12 to September 15, is a series of events that coincide with Somerset House’s new exhibition of the same name, which celebrates 50 years of black creativity in Britain and beyond. Over 100 multidisciplinary artists will feature as part of the event series, including FACT favorites Gaika, Kelman Duran and Coby Sey.

According to Somerset House Studios the event series “creates an open and refreshing space to discuss the sometimes difficult or uncomfortable issues around Black diasporic experiences in relation to social and political conditions of their making.”

(Inter-), which takes place on June 7 and 8, is a two-day program of performances, discussions and installations exploring image, sound and digital art.

Milena Pafundi and Prifma, Edna King, X/O, Push 1stop, Wiklow, Sabrina Ratte, Ale Hop, Analucia Roeder, Maria Bozinovska Jones and RKSS will all feature as part of the two-day event.

(Inter-) has its roots in MUTEK initiative Amplify, a network of female-identifying artists and curators from Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela and the UK.

Tickets for all the Get Up, Stand Up Now events are available now, while tickets for (Inter-) will be available on May 1 via Somerset House Studios.

For the complete Get Up Stand Up Now program head over to the Somerset House Studios website. The full program for (Inter-) will be announced over the coming months.

