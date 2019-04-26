Multi-instrumentalist and producer Wu-Lu releases new EP S.U.F.O.S.

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

A family affair from the South London favorite.

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Wu-Lu has released his new EP S.U.F.O.S. (Save Us From Ourselves) on The Vinyl Factory.

Tapping into themes of racial injustice in contemporary Britain, black empowerment and self-exploration, S.U.F.O.S. draws on a range of influences and sounds, from gnarly reverb and jazz-inflected improvisation, to the lo-fi soul of the title track.

Having established himself behind the scenes as a producer and arranger, working with artists including MNDSGN, Andrew Ashong, Ego Ella May, Oscar Jerome and Poppy Ajudah, the six-track EP sees Wu-Lu set out his stall as an artist in his own right.

You can listen to first single ‘Seven’ below.

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, S.U.F.O.S. features long-time friends and collaborators Binisa Bonner, Kwake Bass, Nubya Garcia, Eun, Demae Wodu, and Black Midi drummer Morgan Simpson.

Describing the EP’s intersecting concerns, Wu-Lu says: “it is about family in every sense of the word: blood family, spiritual family, extended family, your family. It’s the perception of my own experience and the young people who haven’t got a loud enough voice yet.”

S.U.F.O.S. is out now. Click here to order a copy, and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Back 2 4’

02. ‘Seven’

03. ‘S.U.F.O.S. Pt. 1’

04. ‘S.U.F.O.S. Pt. 2 (vinyl exclusive)’

05. ‘Flare’

06. ‘Rolling Egg’

