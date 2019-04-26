Multi-instrumentalist and producer Wu-Lu releases new EP S.U.F.O.S.

By , Apr 26 2019
Wu-Lu

Image via: The Vinyl Factory

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

A family affair from the South London favorite.

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Wu-Lu has released his new EP S.U.F.O.S. (Save Us From Ourselves) on The Vinyl Factory.

Tapping into themes of racial injustice in contemporary Britain, black empowerment and self-exploration, S.U.F.O.S. draws on a range of influences and sounds, from gnarly reverb and jazz-inflected improvisation, to the lo-fi soul of the title track.

Having established himself behind the scenes as a producer and arranger, working with artists including MNDSGN, Andrew Ashong, Ego Ella May, Oscar Jerome and Poppy Ajudah, the six-track EP sees Wu-Lu set out his stall as an artist in his own right.

You can listen to first single ‘Seven’ below.

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, S.U.F.O.S. features long-time friends and collaborators Binisa Bonner, Kwake Bass, Nubya Garcia, Eun, Demae Wodu, and Black Midi drummer Morgan Simpson.

Describing the EP’s intersecting concerns, Wu-Lu says: “it is about family in every sense of the word: blood family, spiritual family, extended family, your family. It’s the perception of my own experience and the young people who haven’t got a loud enough voice yet.”

S.U.F.O.S. is out now. Click here to order a copy, and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Back 2 4’
02. ‘Seven’
03. ‘S.U.F.O.S. Pt. 1’
04. ‘S.U.F.O.S. Pt. 2 (vinyl exclusive)’
05. ‘Flare’
06. ‘Rolling Egg’

Watch next: Wu-Lu – Against The Clock

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Basquiat celebrated on compilation featuring Mala, Kojey Radical and more

Apr 15 2019

Basquiat celebrated on compilation featuring Mala, Kojey Radical...
Hito Steyerl opens Power Plants show with limited 12″ featuring Kojey Radical and Susumu Yokota

Apr 12 2019

Kojey Radical, Susumu Yokota feature on Hito Steyerl's Power...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+