Palmistry returns to Mixpak with new album Afterlife

By , Apr 26 2019
Palmistry

Photograph by: Venice Wanankornkul

Listen to the new track ‘Rovin’, produced by Mechatok, now

Irish born, London-based dancehall artist Benjy Keating, aka Palmistry, will return to Mixpak with a new album.

Afterlife is the follow-up to his excellent 2016 debut Pagan and features production from SOPHIE, Benny Blanco, Equiknoxx, Cashmere Cat and Mechatok, as well as guest vocal performances from Miami-based singer Toian and Ghanaian artist Klu.

Listen to a new track, ‘Rovin’, which features production from Mechatok, now.

‘Rovin’ follows the SOPHIE-produced single ‘Water’, which was released earlier this month. Earlier this year Palmistry was featured as the sole producer on Triad God’s astonishing Triad 黑 社 會one of our favorite releases of the last few months.

Afterlife drops on May 17 via Mixpak. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rovin’
02. ‘Venom’
03. ‘Tru Luv’ [Feat. Toian]
04. ‘Water’
05. ‘Sway’
06. ‘Peel & Slice’
07. ‘Deet’ [Feat. Klu]
08. ‘River’
09. ‘Vexed’
10. ‘Euphorion’
11. ‘Afterlife’

