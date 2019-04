It’s coming.

Skepta has announced his new album, Ignorance is Bliss.

Out May 31, this new LP is the follow-up to the grime king’s Mercury Prize-winning 2016 album, Konnichiwa. Check out the artwork for Ignorance is Bliss, which was shot by Manu Pillai, below.

In 2017, Skepta released his Vicious EP, which featured guest appearances from Lil B, A$AP Rocky, Section Boyz and more.

Ignorance is Bliss is available for pre-order now.

