Listen to the radio debut of two new songs from Thom Yorke

By , Apr 29 2019
Thom

Photograph by: Greg Williams

‘Don’t Fear The Light’ and ‘Gawpers’ were featured on BBC Radio 3’s Unclassified.

Two new songs from Thom Yorke were played on the radio for the first time over the weekend.

‘Don’t Fear The Light’ and ‘Gawpers’ were both played by Elizabeth Alker on her BBC Radio 3 program Unclassified‘Don’t Fear The Light’, Yorke’s first-ever classical composition, is a three-part work for two pianos, electronics and modular synthesizer. Listen to the piece at around 27:30 here.

The program also featured a recording of new track ‘Gawpers’, performed live at the Philharmonie de Paris during Katia and Marielle Labeque’s Minimalist Dream House concert, and a recording of Yorke’s performance from the same concert of ‘Suspirium’, taken from his soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.

Listen to ‘Gawpers’ at around 47:20 and ‘Suspirium’ at around 55:00, here.

Read next: From Studio to Screen – Becoming a Composer

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Thom Yorke debuts new song ‘Gawpers’ at Paris Philharmonie

Apr 8 2019

Thom Yorke debuts new song 'Gawpers' at Paris Philharmonie
Thom Yorke, Holly Herndon and more pay tribute to Scott Walker

Mar 25 2019

Thom Yorke, Holly Herndon and more pay tribute to Scott Walker

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+