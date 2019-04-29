Listen to the radio debut of two new songs from Thom Yorke

‘Don’t Fear The Light’ and ‘Gawpers’ were featured on BBC Radio 3’s Unclassified.

Two new songs from Thom Yorke were played on the radio for the first time over the weekend.

‘Don’t Fear The Light’ and ‘Gawpers’ were both played by Elizabeth Alker on her BBC Radio 3 program Unclassified. ‘Don’t Fear The Light’, Yorke’s first-ever classical composition, is a three-part work for two pianos, electronics and modular synthesizer. Listen to the piece at around 27:30 here.

The program also featured a recording of new track ‘Gawpers’, performed live at the Philharmonie de Paris during Katia and Marielle Labeque’s Minimalist Dream House concert, and a recording of Yorke’s performance from the same concert of ‘Suspirium’, taken from his soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.

Listen to ‘Gawpers’ at around 47:20 and ‘Suspirium’ at around 55:00, here.

