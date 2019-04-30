Actress reimagines Karlheinz Stockhausen’s opera Welt-Parlament

A composition for choir, piano, electronics and the producer’s A.I. collaborator, Young Paint.

Actress, aka electronic artist Darren Cunningham, will reimagine German composer Karlheinz Stockhausen’s opera Welt-Parlament during a special one-off live performance at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Actress x Stockhausen Sin {x} II is a new composition for choir, piano, electronics and the producer’s A.I. collaborator, Young Paint, and will feature the participation of the Netherlands Chamber Choir, Italian pianist and former student of Stockhausen Vanessa Benelli Mosell and the conductor and co-founder of the London Contemporary Orchestra, Robert Ames.

The original Welt-Parlament, set in a glass dome on top of a skyscraper, depicts members of the fictional ‘world parliament’ in discussing the meaning of love. “What I felt was important whilst I was reading the libretto was that it needed to be quite current”, explains Cunningham. “So I want it to appeal to people who may be new to his music, give them an entry point. But I also wanted to connect it to the current political climate”

Cunningham’s version of the opera features recordings of real-life debates on the subject of love by UK politicians including Baroness Jenkin, Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Conservative MPs Pauline Latham, Ed Vaizey and Sir Bernard Jenkins.

Actress x Stockhausen Sin {x} II takes place on May 14 at the Royal Festival Hall. Tickets are available now.

The concert will be preceded by a talk featuring Cunningham, Baroness Jenkin and Dr Louis McCallum, the A.I. developer responsible for Young Paint. Tickets are available here.

