Batu returns to Timedance with new EP, False Reeds

Timedance label head Batu will return to the imprint for the first time in two years for a new EP.

False Reeds is the first offering from the label in 2019 and features three tracks “designed for the body and mind”, that feature “colourful, captivating sound design and daring arrangements”. Listen to a shimmering new track, ‘Shiratani’, now.

Batu debuted on XL last year with the Rebuilt EP. His last release on Timedance was the excellent Murmur.

Despite Batu’s absence, 2018 was a big year for Timedance, featuring huge releases from Lurka, Laksa and Ploy, whose track ‘Ramos’ was one of our very favorite of last year. The label also released the Patina Echoes compilation, which featured music from FACT favorites Bruce, rRoxymore and Simo Cell.

False Reeds drops on May 17 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist, and re-visit Batu’s killer FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘False Reeds’

02. ‘Statin (Dub)’

03. ‘Shiratani’

