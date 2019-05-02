Call Super debuts on Peach Discs with All We Have Is Speed / All We Have Is Glue

Listen to a new track, ‘All We Have Is Speed’, now.
Call Super is set to release a new EP on Peach Discs, the label headed-up by Shanti Celeste and Gramrcy.
The project is the producer’s first release of 2019 and features two tracks, ‘All We Have Is Speed’ and ‘All We Have Is Glue’.
The EP will be available digitally and on 12″ vinyl, which includes full sleeve artwork designed by Gramrcy, Shanti Celeste and Call Super himself.
All We Have Is Speed / All We Have Is Glue arrives on June 10 via Peach Discs and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and re-visit Call Super’s excellent FACT mix, below.
