Call Super debuts on Peach Discs with All We Have Is Speed / All We Have Is Glue

Listen to a new track, ‘All We Have Is Speed’, now.

Call Super is set to release a new EP on Peach Discs, the label headed-up by Shanti Celeste and Gramrcy.

The project is the producer’s first release of 2019 and features two tracks, ‘All We Have Is Speed’ and ‘All We Have Is Glue’.

<a href="http://peachdiscs.bandcamp.com/album/peach007-call-super">PEACH007 – Call Super by Call Super</a>

The EP will be available digitally and on 12″ vinyl, which includes full sleeve artwork designed by Gramrcy, Shanti Celeste and Call Super himself.

All We Have Is Speed / All We Have Is Glue arrives on June 10 via Peach Discs and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and re-visit Call Super’s excellent FACT mix, below.

