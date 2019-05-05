Arts, culture and wellness.

The full cultural programming for the 2019 edition of FORM Arcosanti has been unveiled.

Artworks throughout the festival comprise everything from “immersive color therapy” and immersive listening spaces to pop-up libraries and Tónandi – “an immersive augmented reality exploration of the sounds and spirit of Sigur Rós”.

The legendary Lonnie Holley will host an art workshop, Florence Welsh of Florence + the Machine will host book talks with Nadya from Pussy Riot and the poet Ysra Daley-Ward. Other poets appearing at FORM include George Watsky and Aja Monet.

Taking place May 10-12 in the “urban laboratory” town of Arcosanti in Arizona, the festival promises “three days of progressive music, art, ideas, architecture and wellness”.

Musicians playing FORM include LAFAWNDAH, Mary Lattimore, Kelsey Lu, serpentwithfeet, Kaytranada, Japanese Breakfast, Peggy Gou, DJ Koze, Mulatu Astatke, Tim Hecker and many more.

For tickets and more info, visit the FORM website.

