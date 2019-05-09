Elon Katz arrives on Left Hand Path as E L O N with Pneumania

“Psychedelic interpretations of beat-centric electronic music.”

Elon Katz will release his debut album as E L O N on San Francisco’s Left Hand Path.

Pneumania sees the California producer and vocalist putting his own esoteric spin on electro, dub techno, and illbient. Listen to the frazzled title track now.

<a href="http://lefthandpathwax.bandcamp.com/album/pneumania">Pneumania by E L O N (Elon Katz)</a>

The album’s title refers both to the respiratory illness (pneumonia) and gas held under pressure (pneumatic) and is derived from a phonetic corruption of the term ‘New Mania’, a term which, according to Left Hand Path, “is the artist’s attempt to characterize an accumulative paradigm shift experienced within the past decade: a rampant increase of precarity and austerity, an acceleration of avarice, and a trend toward extreme political schism.”

Elon Katz released his last full-length, The Human Pet, on Diagonal in 2016. Pneumania marks his first new material as E L O N since the self-released Concupiscence EP.

Pneumania arrives on June 25 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Narrative’

02. ‘My Tertiary Agency’

03. ‘Inside the Private City’

04. ‘Standing with Precarity’

05. ‘Denizen Friend’

06. ‘Pneumania’

Read next: Deep Inside – May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist