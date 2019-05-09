Rainer Veil return to Modern Love with debut album, Vanity

The duo are back after five years.

Rainer Veil, aka producers Liam Morley and Dan Valentine, are back on Modern Love with their debut album, Vanity.

The album features 12 tracks that dive deep into the hardcore continuum, moving from brittle trance to lonely dub and, on the lead single ‘In Gold Mills’, blissed-out bass.

The album follows a pair of EPs released on Modern Love in 2013 and 2014 respectively, Struck and New Brutalism.

Vanity is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Sim Screen’

02. ‘FM2’

03. ‘Flex/Bliss’

04. ‘Repatterning’

05. ‘In Gold Mills’

06. ‘Shallows’

07. ‘Double Down’

08. ‘Gauze’

09. ‘Third Sync’

10. ‘Change is Never Easy’

11. ‘Elements’

12. ‘Digital Spit’

