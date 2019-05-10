Sharda brings Peace & Love on Kiwi Rekords debut

Melodic garage belters from the elusive producer.

Sharda makes his Kiwi Rekords debut with an anthemic two-track EP, Peace & Love.

The elusive Coil Records affiliate follows up ‘Drifting’, his massive collaboration with Bassboy, with two melodic garage belters, ‘Peace & Love’, which was a highlight of Kiwi Rekords boss Conducta’s recent Boiler Room set, and ‘Like You’.

<a href="http://djsharda.bandcamp.com/album/peace-love">Peace & Love by Sharda</a>

Following a slew of incredible singles and bootlegs uploaded to SoundCloud between 2014 and 2016, Sharda released his debut EP on Murlo’s Coil Records last year. Kiwi Rekords describes the producer as “inspired by fairgrounds, motorbikes and the complete annotated history of speed garage.”

Kiwi Rekords was launched earlier this year and is heralding the new wave of UKG, releasing essential projects from Conducta, Sammy Virji and Mind Of A Dragon.

Peace & Love is out now. Check out the cover art below.

