Aleksa Alaska and Chlorys featured on Noods Mixtape 002

The second instalment of the Bristol-based radio station’s mixtape series is here.

Bucharest producers Aleksa Alaska and Chlorys are the latest artists to be featured as part of Noods Radio’s mixtape series.

Following the pirate radio-inspired inaugural edition, featuring Smith & Mighty and Anina, the follow-up sees Aleksa Alaska contributing a mix of “Musique Concréte, Interplanetary sounds and Downtempo Dark Beats ” on side A, while on side B Chlorys conjures “a realm of Psychedelic Ambience, Chilling Electronica and Fourth World Sounds”.

<a href="http://noodsradio.bandcamp.com/album/mixtape-002-aleksa-alaska-chlorys">Mixtape 002: Aleksa Alaska & Chlorys by Noods Radio</a>

Mixtape 002: Aleksa Alaska & Chlorys is available only in a limited edition physical format, or via a download code accompanied with either the cassette or a tote bag, both available at the Noods Radio Bandcamp.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from April 2019