By , May 13 2019
Harry Wolfman

Photograph by: Press

Hear its shimmering sunshine jam ‘The Ritual’ now.

Phonica Records has released a new EP by Harry Wolfman called The Ritual, on its Karakul sub-label.

Its four tracks traverse from the low-slung, horn-fuelled house of opener ‘SMBC’ to stripped-back synth tinkles of its title track ‘The Ritual’:

The Ritual follows Omar Santis’ Needs EP in 2016 and Al Zanders’ Slender EP in 2015.

Head here to order a copy and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘SMBC’
A2. ‘Eva’
B1. ‘Obi 1’
B2. ‘The Ritual’

