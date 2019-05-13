Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.
Hear its shimmering sunshine jam ‘The Ritual’ now.
Phonica Records has released a new EP by Harry Wolfman called The Ritual, on its Karakul sub-label.
Its four tracks traverse from the low-slung, horn-fuelled house of opener ‘SMBC’ to stripped-back synth tinkles of its title track ‘The Ritual’:
The Ritual follows Omar Santis’ Needs EP in 2016 and Al Zanders’ Slender EP in 2015.
The Ritual follows Omar Santis' Needs EP in 2016 and Al Zanders' Slender EP in 2015.
Tracklist:
A1. ‘SMBC’
A2. ‘Eva’
B1. ‘Obi 1’
B2. ‘The Ritual’
