Miley Cyrus stars in Black Mirror Season 5 trailer

Sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror has dropped the trailer for its fifth season, following last year’s choose-your-own-adventure film Bandersnatch.

The trailer teases three new episodes, featuring a variety of new faces including Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and, most notably, Miley Cyrus.

In a meta twist, it looks a though Miley is playing a pop star based on her own IRL music career. We can only imagine what kind of internet fame-based cautionary tale Charlie Brooker has in store.

Black Mirror Season 5 arrives on Netflix on June 5.

