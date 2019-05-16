HXE (fka HEX) debut on Lee Gamble’s UIQ label with INDS EP

By , May 16 2019
HXE

Photograph by: Press

INDS is out now. 

Lee Gamble’s UIQ will release a new EP from HXE (fka HEX).

INDS is described by the label as “loosely formed around the practice and aesthetics of modern, large scale industry” and features four tracks of jagged percussion and metallic sound design.

In support of the release, HXE have collaborated with French sculpture artist Anita Molinero for a music video, which showcases her practice of salvaging industrial objects before deforming them irreversibly.

INDS is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Shiver’
02. ‘Rozay’
03. ‘Spill’
04. ‘Worm’

Read next: Deep Inside – May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Nkisi fuses polyrhythms and African cosmology on debut album 7 Directions

Oct 30 2018

Nkisi fuses polyrhythms and African cosmology on new album 7...
ZULI’s debut album Terminal draws on his experiences living in Cairo

Sep 26 2018

ZULI's new album Terminal draws on his experiences living in...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+