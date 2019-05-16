HXE (fka HEX) debut on Lee Gamble’s UIQ label with INDS EP

INDS is out now.

Lee Gamble’s UIQ will release a new EP from HXE (fka HEX).

INDS is described by the label as “loosely formed around the practice and aesthetics of modern, large scale industry” and features four tracks of jagged percussion and metallic sound design.

In support of the release, HXE have collaborated with French sculpture artist Anita Molinero for a music video, which showcases her practice of salvaging industrial objects before deforming them irreversibly.

INDS is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Shiver’

02. ‘Rozay’

03. ‘Spill’

04. ‘Worm’

Read next: Deep Inside – May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist