Sähkö Recordings to launch Mika Vainio archive series

The first release is a 1994 live recording from Vainio performing under his Ø alias.

Finnish label Sähkö Recordings will launch a new archival series of unreleased work from its late co-founder Mika Vainio reports Resident Advisor.

The first release, ARC 1, features an untitled recording of a 1994 live performance Vainio did as Ø for the radio project Ambient City at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Helsinki.

Blast First Petite is also releasing Psychopomp For M.T.V. 15.05.63 Ð 12.04.2017, a career retrospective book that features photos from the Vainio family archive, contributions from friends and collaborators and an updated complete discography from the noise icon, including a album-length bonus CD of previously unreleased Pan Sonic performance recordings, Turku Moai – live on Rapa Nui.

ARC 1 will be released on June 7, while Psychopomp For M.T.V. 15.05.63 Ð 12.04.2017 is set for release on June 21. Both are available to pre-order now, via Boomkat.

