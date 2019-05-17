Chekov, Doppelate, Carmin and Howes feature on Cong Burn 05

Forward-thinking dance styles from the UK imprint.

Upcoming producers Chekov, Doppelate, Carmin and Howes feature on the latest release from UK label Cong Burn.

Cong Burn 05 moves through tense house, elegant techno and icy electro over its four tracks. Listen to ‘Math (Squared Mix)’, a new track from Chekov, who Cong Burn boss John Howes reliably informs us has been described by Ben UFO as “king of the build up”. If this track is anything to go by we can understand why.

Cong Burn 05 arrives on May 20 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Chekov – ‘Math (Squared Mix)’

02. Doppelate – ‘Rreal’

03. Camin – ‘Duct’

04. Howes – ‘b.e.d.’

