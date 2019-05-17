Listen to the soundtrack for rave film Beats, featuring The Prodigy, Orbital and Inner City

By , May 17 2019
Beats

Photograph by: Press

Plucked straight from the golden age of rave.

Scottish coming-of-age rave film Beats is out in cinemas today.

To mark the occasion, you can listen to an official playlist of the killer JD Twitch-curated soundtrack, featuring classic rave anthems from The Prodigy, Orbital, Inner City, LFO, Outlander, Model 500 as well as Hud Mo’s 2015 banger ‘Scud Books’.

The film takes place in Scotland during the summer of 1994 and tells the story of two friends encountering illegal parties and rave culture for the first time.

Beats is out now. Check out a trailer for the film below and buy tickets here.

