Listen to a glitchy first track, ‘SPLIT’, now.

Ireland-born, Hague-based experimental artist Zoe Reddy is set to release her debut EP, MACHINE.

Out June 14th on UK label Phantom Limb, the EP bridges the gap between “avant-R&B and experimental electronic music”. It’s named after and inspired by “the rhythmic qualities of everyday motorised objects”.

Reddy, who has a background as a pop vocalist, is a graduate of the Fine Art Academy of the Hague, specializing in performance art and installation. She recently played at Rewire festival – read our festival review below.

Check out Reddy’s first EP track, ‘SPLIT’, and see the tracklist and artwork below. “I wanted ‘SPLIT’ to sound the way it feels, to rotate and twist, all while keeping an incessant rhythmic pulse”, she says. Pre-order the EP from Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. ‘SPLIT’

02. ‘SPINN’

03. ‘SATELLITE’

