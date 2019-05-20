A fresh screw tape from a Southern master.

Rabit has released his second screw tape of the year.

KOLD SUMMER features smoked-out edits of tracks from Playboi Carti, Björk, Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Asian Da Brat, Three 6 Mafia, and more. Come for an irresistible chopped ‘n’ screwed version of Molly Nilsson’s ‘I Hope You Die’, stay for an inspired trap rework of Art Of Noise’s ‘Moments In Love’.

<a href="http://gangstalkers.bandcamp.com/album/kold-summer">KOLD SUMMER by Rabit</a>

The mixtape follows last year’s excellent BRICKS IN A DROUGHT and CRY ALONE DIE ALONE, as well as THE DOPE SHOW, which was released earlier this year and was featured in our list of the best releases of the year so far.

KOLD SUMMER is out now. Check out the cover art, featuring a design by Nicola Tirabasso, tracklist and Rabit’s upcoming European tour dates, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘INTRO’

02. ‘CARTI_VS_THREE_6’

03. ‘CARTI_VS_UZI’

04. ‘CARTI_VS_THREE_6_II’

05. ‘CARTI_REAL_FRIENDS’

06. ‘ASIAN_VS_DRE’

07. ‘TRAE_HAWK_VS_YE’

08. ‘MEGAN_DA_BABY_VS_YE’

09. ‘MEGAN_MOMENTS_IN_LOVE_FREESTYLE’

10. ‘KEVIN_GATES_LATRE_VS_BJORK’

11. ‘KOLD_SUMMER_OUTRO’

12. ‘NONSTOP_MIXX’

Rabit European tour dates:

June 01 AT, Vienna – Wiener Festwochen @ Gosserhallen

June 04 DK, Copenhagen – Ved Siden Af

June 07 GR, Crete – Nature Loves Courage Festival

June 20 DE, Berlin – Berghain Säule

June 28 UK, Manchester – The White Hotel

June 29 UK, London – Edited x Halcyon Veil @ The Glove That Fits

