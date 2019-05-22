Brian Eno awarded the Stephen Hawking Medal at Starmus space festival

The ambient pioneer will receive the award for “science communication”.

Brian Eno is the latest musician to be awarded the Stephen Hawking Medal at Starmus, a biennial science festival celebrating space exploration.

The composer has been awarded the prize alongside SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Each will receive a medal and an engraved gold OMEGA moonwatch for “science communication”.

Previous winners of the Stephen Hawking Medal at Starmus include Hans Zimmer, Jean-Michel Jarre and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Earlier this year it was announced that Brian Eno would release a remastered version of his seminal 1983 ambient album Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks, as well as a new album of original compositions.

