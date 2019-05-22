Ryuichi Sakamoto scores Black Mirror episode ‘Smithereens’

'Smithereens'

The score will be released via Milan Records on June 7.

Ryuichi Sakamoto has provided the score for an episode of the upcoming season of sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror.

The episode, ‘Smithereens’, sees a disgruntled driver (played by Andrew Scott) suffering a meltdown while working for an Uber-esque taxi company. Check out a trailer below.

Last week it was revealed that Miley Cyrus would star in an episode of the new series. The title of that episode has been revealed as ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ – check out a trailer, featuring Miley, below.

Black Mirror Season 5 arrives on Netflix on June 5. Ryuichi Sakamoto’s soundtrack for ‘Smithereens’ will be released via Milan Records on June 7. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Smithereens

Tracklist:

01. ‘meditation’
02. ‘plot’
03. ‘this is my last day’
04. ‘hayley’
05. ‘prey’
06. ‘chain smoking addict’
07. ‘chase’
08. ‘reverse service’
09. ‘closing in’
10. ‘countdown’
11. ‘retreat’
12. ‘flashback’
13. ‘gun is real’
14. ‘shot’
15. ‘degrade’
16. ‘car crash’
17. ‘this is my last day 2’
18. ‘memory of a single moment’
19. ‘release’

