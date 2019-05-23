Alien Jams producer YAWS launches fundraiser following burglary

His house was broken into last week.

Alien Jams affiliate YAWS, aka Dom Stevenson, has launched a Gofundme campaign following a burglary at his home last week.

The producer’s headphones, hard drives and laptop were taken and he has lost over 100 tracks, an extensive live set document dating back to the beginning of Stevenson’s career, as well as various pieces of software and sample libraries.

<a href="http://alienjams.bandcamp.com/album/new">NEW by YAWS</a>

Stevenson is aiming to raise £1,900 to go towards replacing the items that were stolen from him, as well as to pay for improved security in his home. To donate to the fundraiser, head over to the Gofundme here.

YAWS’ 2018 EP NEW is available now via Alien Jams.

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in May 2019