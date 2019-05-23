Berlin Atonal announces first names for 2019

This year’s festival takes place from August 28 to September 1.

Objekt, Nkisi and Kali Malone are among the first names to be announced for Berlin Atonal’s 2019 edition.

All three artists will perform live A/V sets at the five-day Berlin festival. Objekt will team up with Ezra Miller on visuals as part of his new live show, while Kali Malone will appear alongside visual artist Rainer Kohlberger.

Other artists confirmed for A/V sets at the festival’s imposing Kraftwerk venue in August include Alessandro Cortini, Cyprien Gaillard, Function, Lee Gamble, Nervous System, Pablo’s Eye and Roly Porter.

Live sets will also come from Aho Ssan, E-Saggila, Felicia Atkinson, HTRK, Nene Hatum, Grouper’s Liz Harris under her Nivhek alias, Shackleton, Soho Rezanejad and UCC Harlo.

This year's festival takes place from August 28–September 1. Five-day festival passes are available now for €150, with day passes arriving alongside a second artist announcement on June 20.

