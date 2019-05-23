Composer Ellen Arkbro returns to Subtext with CHORDS

By , May 23 2019
Ellen Arkbro

Listen to excerpts from the release now.

Stockholm-based composer Ellen Arkbro will return to Subtext Recordings with a new album, CHORDS.

The new longplayer consists of two pieces, ‘CHORDS for organ’ and ‘CHORDS for guitar’, which according to the label explore “the sonic materiality and harmonic quality of chords”. Listen to excerpts from both pieces now.

The album follows 2017’s excellent For organ and bass, which saw the composer using the Sherer-Orgel organ in St. Stephen’s Church in Germany, an instrument dating back to 1624.

CHORDS arrives on June 7 and is available to pre-order now – check out the album artwork below.

Ellen Arkbro will perform the pieces from the album on the grand organ at the medieval St Giles’ Cripplegate church in London, tickets are available here.

