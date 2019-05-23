JakoJako debuts on Leisure System with Aequilibration

Listen to a new track, ‘Kogn. Dissonanz’, now.
Berlin-based modular synthesist JakoJako will debut on Leisure System with a new EP.
Aequilibration features four tracks of “atypical techno and electronic experiments”. ‘Kogn. Dissonanz’ fuses spidery polyrhythms with intense, driving percussion – listen now.
JakoJako is a self-taught synthesist and primarily performs live. “Depending on how you configure your system, you can design a completely different instrument every time”, she explains. “I love when it’s surprising me.”
Aequilibration arrives on June 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘F22.0’
02. ‘Kogn. Dissonanz’
03. ‘Resilienz’
04. ‘Katharsis’
