JakoJako debuts on Leisure System with Aequilibration

By , May 23 2019
JakoJako

Photograph by: Press

Listen to a new track, ‘Kogn. Dissonanz’, now.

Berlin-based modular synthesist JakoJako will debut on Leisure System with a new EP.

Aequilibration features four tracks of “atypical techno and electronic experiments”. ‘Kogn. Dissonanz’ fuses spidery polyrhythms with intense, driving  percussion – listen now.

JakoJako is a self-taught synthesist and primarily performs live. “Depending on how you configure your system, you can design a completely different instrument every time”, she explains. “I love when it’s surprising me.”

Aequilibration arrives on June 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘F22.0’
02. ‘Kogn. Dissonanz’
03. ‘Resilienz’
04. ‘Katharsis’

