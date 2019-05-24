GILA delivers destructive art-trap on Trench Tones EP

Listen to the melancholic ‘Throw This Away’ now.

GILA, aka Colorado-based producer Kyle Reid, will release a new EP on Lex Records.

Trench Tones sees the producer marshalling cavernous bass, razor-sharp percussion and intricate sound design to deliver a record of destructive art-trap. Listen to the melancholic ‘Throw This Away’ now.

<a href="http://gila-00.bandcamp.com/album/trench-tones">Trench Tones by GILA</a>

The project follows last year’s Shed Skin Pt .33 EP, the first release on the producer’s own Hunnaban Inc. imprint. GILA is also one half of alternative rap duo Gorgeous Children, alongside MC Face Vega.

Trench Tones drops on June 12 and is available for pre-order now. Check out the cover art, featuring design from Eric Hu, tracklist and re-visit GILA’s incredible FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I Lose’

02. ‘Throw This Away’

03. ‘Tons’

04. ‘Shoulder’

